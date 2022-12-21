Five ISIS fighters killed in aerial bombardment in Tal Afar

Shafaq News/ Iraqi warplanes carried a series of airstrikes on ISIS sites in Nineveh's district of Tal Afar, spokesperson to the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi armed forces, Major-General Yehya Rasool, said on Wednesday.

Rasoul said that the airstrikes struck sites on Mount Sheikh Ebrahim, killing five members of the Islamic State extremist group.

A senior ISIS leader was found among the dead terrorists, Rasool said.