Fisherman killed in an ISIS attack in the Hemrin lake

Shafaq News/ A civilian was killed in an attack waged by militants affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) extremist group in Diyala's Hemrin lake, a local official reported on Monday.

"ISIS militants attacked a boat carrying two fishermen in the Hemrin lake," the administrator of Diyala's northeastern sub-district of al-Saadiyah, Ahmed al-Zarkoushi, told Shafaq News Agency, "one of the fishermen died in the attack, while the other was injured."

"The security forces evacuated the victim and the injured person, and launched a search campaign in the vicinity of the lake," he said.

"Directives from the security authorities ban fishing activities in the lake, and the fishermen have pledged to avoid fishing cruises in it," he concluded.