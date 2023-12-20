First successful artificial heart transplant in Iraq and ME in Nasiriyah medical center

Shafaq News / A medical source within the health department of Dhi Qar revealed on Wednesday the successful completion of the first-ever artificial heart transplant operation at the Nasiriyah Center, marking a historic milestone not only in Iraq but also in the Middle East.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that a citizen from al-Muthanna, in his sixties, recently suffered from heart failure. An agreement was made with a German team to come to Iraq, specifically to the Nasiriyah Heart Center, for a joint operation with an Iraqi medical team to implant an artificial heart."

The source elaborated that the operation commenced at 5:30 in the evening and concluded at 10:30, lasting for 5 hours, adding that the patient is currently in good health post-operation, and his medical condition will be evaluated after 10 hours have passed since the procedure.

Further details provided that the medical staff celebrated the success of the operation, yet the response of the patient's body to the newly transplanted artificial heart remains a crucial aspect that needs monitoring.

Earlier on Wednesday, a medical source in DhiQar's health department reported the arrival of a European medical team to Nasiriyah to conduct a joint operation, a groundbreaking "artificial heart transplant," for the first time in Iraq's history.