Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

First official Iraqi objection against Macron’s speech

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-28T14:36:54+0000
First official Iraqi objection against Macron’s speech

Shafaq news/ Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi expressed on Wednesday his regret over the French President's encouraging the display of cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad.

In Prophet Birthday occasion, Al-Halbousi said, "The message of Islam is justice, tolerance, peace and humanity.” adding “this message holds Muslims before others the responsibility to protect Islam’s great principles."

"The French presidency’s statement against the Prophet of compassion and humanity (Muhammad) needs to be rectified, and the crimes in the name of Islam are not less influential in the prophet values and principles." He said.

Al-Halbousi’s comments come days after Macron paid tribute to a French history teacher beheaded by an Islamist radical who wanted to avenge the use of cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad in a class on freedom of expression.

Muslims see any depiction of the Prophet Muhammad as blasphemous. Macron said the teacher was a hero and that Islamists were a threat to the country.


related

France tightens security amid fallout from teacher beheading

Date: 2020-10-27 16:42:20
France tightens security amid fallout from teacher beheading

Al-Halbousi: the election law needs the president’s signature

Date: 2020-09-15 09:27:54
Al-Halbousi: the election law needs the president’s signature

Thirty dissident MPs from the Iraqi Forces Alliance to form a new Parliamentary bloc

Date: 2020-10-23 17:21:08
Thirty dissident MPs from the Iraqi Forces Alliance to form a new Parliamentary bloc

Al-Halbousi arrived in Kuwait

Date: 2020-09-16 18:32:04
Al-Halbousi arrived in Kuwait

Macron to visit Iraq next Wednesday

Date: 2020-08-31 12:48:51
Macron to visit Iraq next Wednesday

Al-Halbousi asks Kuwait to postpone the payment of debts of the 1990 invasion

Date: 2020-09-17 17:42:36
Al-Halbousi asks Kuwait to postpone the payment of debts of the 1990 invasion

Macron to support the sovereignty of Iraq

Date: 2020-09-02 05:55:40
Macron to support the sovereignty of Iraq

Macron arrives in Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-02 07:04:50
Macron arrives in Baghdad