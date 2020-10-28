First official Iraqi objection against Macron’s speech

Shafaq news/ Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi expressed on Wednesday his regret over the French President's encouraging the display of cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad.

In Prophet Birthday occasion, Al-Halbousi said, "The message of Islam is justice, tolerance, peace and humanity.” adding “this message holds Muslims before others the responsibility to protect Islam’s great principles."

"The French presidency’s statement against the Prophet of compassion and humanity (Muhammad) needs to be rectified, and the crimes in the name of Islam are not less influential in the prophet values and principles." He said.

Al-Halbousi’s comments come days after Macron paid tribute to a French history teacher beheaded by an Islamist radical who wanted to avenge the use of cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad in a class on freedom of expression.

Muslims see any depiction of the Prophet Muhammad as blasphemous. Macron said the teacher was a hero and that Islamists were a threat to the country.



