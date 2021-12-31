First direct flight from Basra International Airport arrives in China today

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Transport revealed that the first flight from Basra to Xi'an Xianyang International Airport, China, took off yesterday with 270 people on board.

This line has been operated upon the Minister's instructions, to provide facilities for foreign companies and travelers in Basra and the other southern governorates.

The 26-hours flight took off yesterday evening and arrived today morning at its destination. It is expected to return to Basra international airport then to the Baghdad international airport.