First Iraqi technical team joins IFCN

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Digital Media Center in Iraq announced that the first Iraqi technical team would join the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN).

In a statement, the Center said that the Iraqi Tech4Peace is the first Iraqi organization and the fourth in the middle east that joined the IFCN.

The Center indicated that "we are the 148th member in the International Network.

The International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) at Poynter was launched in 2015. It is an organization that monitors trends in fact-checking, provides training resources, and hosts a yearly conference on fact-checking called GlobalFact.