Shafaq News/ Firefighting teams extinguished on Monday a fire that broke out in a coffee shop in the southern governorate of Wasit.

A press release of the Civil Defense said, "our teams in al-Nemaniyah, Wasit, successfully put out a fire that erupted in a coffee shop near the public garage."

"The team managed to arrive at the site at a record time to control the fire and prevent its expansion to the nearby shops, leaving minor material damage and no human casualties."