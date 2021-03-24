Firefighting teams extinguished a fire in al-Rafidian Bank

Shafaq News/ The Civil Defense teams successfully extinguished the blazes that erupted in Al-Rafidain bank branch in al-Karrada, Baghdad.

A press release of the Civil Defense said that its firefighting teams contained and isolated the fire that broke out on the third floor (a used furniture depot) and prevented the blazes from reaching the bank's floors.

The statement confirmed that the bank's operations were not affected by the fire, indicating that the fire was extinguished smoothly with no casualties and limited material damage.

The Civil Defense Directorate requested starting a criminal inquiry into the incident to reveal its circumstances.