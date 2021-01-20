Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Firefighters put out blaze at a security headquarters in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-20T07:21:31+0000
Firefighters put out blaze at a security headquarters in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Today, Wednesday morning, the civil defense teams managed to control and extinguish a fire incident that broke out inside the headquarters of Baghdad emergency brigades in al-Adhamiya area, Al-Kasra.

The Civil Defense Directorate said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that the civil defense teams managed to successfully extinguish the fire that broke out inside the dorm in the building. The fire resulted in limited material losses and no human casualties.

The police station in charge of the area started an investigation into the incident, the statement added.

related

The authorities announce an officer and a security officer injured in a bomb attack in Baghdad

Date: 2020-01-30 08:17:59
The authorities announce an officer and a security officer injured in a bomb attack in Baghdad

More than 600 accused and convicted persons released in Baghdad

Date: 2020-04-01 12:58:51
More than 600 accused and convicted persons released in Baghdad

Hours after his abduction ... The body of a civilian activist found in Baghdad

Date: 2019-12-11 08:35:53
Hours after his abduction ... The body of a civilian activist found in Baghdad

Khomeini and Khamenei photos return to Baghdad

Date: 2020-05-19 21:03:21
Khomeini and Khamenei photos return to Baghdad

Baghdad reopens a closed road for 17 years

Date: 2020-03-11 11:31:03
Baghdad reopens a closed road for 17 years

11 new cases of corona reported in Baghdad

Date: 2020-05-02 15:59:39
11 new cases of corona reported in Baghdad

An Impersonator as high official imprisoned in Baghdad

Date: 2020-02-13 12:23:25
An Impersonator as high official imprisoned in Baghdad

An armed faction distances itself from striking the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad

Date: 2020-03-02 08:28:21
An armed faction distances itself from striking the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad