Shafaq News/ Firefighting teams in Saladin successfully extinguished blazes that broke out in a wheat field in the village of "Shah Suran" in Tuz Khurmatu district, east of Saladin.

A statement of the Directorate of Civil Defense said that its squads were able to swiftly put out the flames that gutted 15 dunums before its expansion to to another 235 dunums of unharvested wheat.

The fire was caused by a short circuit in main power transmission cables, according to the statement.