Fire ignites in electricity station in Sadr city

Shafaq News / A security source reported a fire outbreak at an electricity station in the Jamila neighborhood, located within Sadr city in eastern Baghdad.

According to the source, the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, and civil defense teams are actively working to contain it.

This incident occurred in the backdrop of a complete power outage that persisted for over 8 hours in most Iraqi provinces due to a technical malfunction in the main Wasit power station. Additionally, a similar fire erupted at a power station in Basra, preceding an attack by unidentified individuals who targeted three electricity towers with explosive devices.