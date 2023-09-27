Fire erupts in Baghdad's Al-Rashid Hotel in Green Zone

Shafaq News/ A limited fire broke out on Wednesday in the Al-Rashid Hotel within Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone. A security source reported that all guests and diplomatic missions were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The source revealed that authorities managed to control the fire, which was described as limited, and attributed its origin to the hotel's kitchen. The evacuation was carried out smoothly, and guests safely returned to their rooms.

The Green Zone houses Iraq's Parliament, numerous government buildings, and foreign embassies, making it one of the most secure areas in Baghdad.