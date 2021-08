Shafaq News/ A fire broke out inside a hotel in Erbil earlier today, Tuesday.

In a statement issued today, the Civil Defense Directorate said that the Firefighting teams responded to a fire report in "hotel Jilla", the 60-meters street, downtown Erbil.

The Directorate said that the blames engulfed a room, but the Firefighters were able to extinguish it before its expansion to other rooms.