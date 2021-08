Shafaq News/ A fire on Saturday broke out inside a private university in Wasit governorate in south Iraq.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the fire engulfed the females' dorms of al-Kut University College in al-Horeh, downtown al-Kut, the capital city of Wasit.

The Civil Defense Directorate mobilized all its capacity to contain and extinguish the fire.

Social media users shared footage of black smoke towering from the establishment on fire.