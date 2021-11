Shafaq News/ A fire broke out in the demonstrators' sit-in tents near the Green Zone in Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the fire broke out in at least three tents, noting that it is not yet clear what caused it.

The protest began about two weeks ago with a sit-in at one of the Green Zone's gates, but on Friday night it developed into clashes between the protesters and the security forces, when protesters tried to storm the gates of the Green Zone.