Fire broke out in a hospital in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ The Civil Defense teams extinguished a fire that erupted during maintenance work in the Mosul General Hospital, formerly known as the Military Hospital, on the right side of Nineveh's capital city.

A statement by the Civil Defense Directorate said that a spark from the welding machine used in disconnecting a broken air-conditioning system set a pile of medical consumables ablaze.

"The firefighting teams contained the incident. No human casualties were registered, and the material damage was curtailed without disrupting the work of the hospital staff," the statement said.