Fire breaks out in oil tanks in Mosul

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-03T17:03:54+0000
Fire breaks out in oil tanks in Mosul

Shafaq News / A huge fire erupted in oil tanks in Mosul, the capital city of Nineveh governorate, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the fire broke out in three tanks while unloading them on the right side of Mosul.

The Civil Defense teams are currently trying to contain the fire, according to the source.

