Fire breaks out at Iran's Shahreza

Shafaq news/ An explosion within the industrial city of Shahreza in Iran’s central Isfahan Province killed a welder on Saturday, the semi-official Mehr Information reported.

Mehr quoted the official of the local disaster management committee, Mansour Shisha Frosh as saying that a large fire broke out in the industrial city of Razi in Shahreza city was caused due to a welding work being carried out next to fuel storage.

"Fire killed the welder before it’s controlled," he added.

This explosion was the latest in a series of deadly accidents on Iran’s military and civilian facilities, few months ago a fire broke out at The Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP), Iran’s main uranium enrichment site.

Another explosion late on September 4 has injured more than 200 people in western Iran, Officials said the blast was caused by the explosion of a chlorine canister being transported by truck.