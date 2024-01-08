Fire at Diwaniyah Hospital kills children; Investigation launched

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Red Crescent Society announced on Monday the evacuation of 150 children and over 190 companions following a fire at the Women's and Children's Hospital in the center of Diwaniyah city.

The association reported the death of four children as a preliminary toll.

In response to the incident, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani directed accountability for those found negligent and ordered an investigation into the company responsible for the hospital's rehabilitation work.

An informed source told Shafaq News Agency that Health Minister Saleh Al-Hasnawi instructed the dismissal of the hospital director and initiated an investigation into the incident.