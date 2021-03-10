Fiqh powers and politicization hinder the approval of the Federal Court bill, MP says

Shafaq News/ A source in the Parliamentary Legal Committee said that concerns about the politicization of the Judiciary and the term of reference of the Islamic Jurisprudence (Fiqh) specialists halt the approval of the Federal Supreme Court bill.

The Parliament still has three articles on the table after approving 21 in the previous sessions.

Committee Member, Salim Hamza, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the main issue impeding the voting on the Federal Supreme Court bill is the nomination procedure of the members and the head of the court, as well as the Islamic Jurisprudence specialists."

"The constitution designates that the Federal Supreme Court is an independent authority. If the political parties were permitted to nominate the candidates, it would become politicized and independent."

"The term of reference of the Islamic Jurisprudence specialists is another issue. Can they partake in the voting on the decisions, or is their role limited to consulting?"

Committee Member said that the parliament shall resume the voting on the Federal Supreme Court bill on Monday next week.