Finland praises Iraq's role in calming regional crises

Shafaq News / The Finnish Foreign Minister, Pekka Haavisto, lauded on Monday Iraq's constructive role in easing tensions in the region.

This came after Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with his Finnish counterpart on the sidelines of the third session of the Iraqi-European Union Cooperation Council in Brussels, along with the Ministry's Undersecretary for Bilateral Affairs and the Head of the European Department, as well as the Iraqi Ambassador to the European Union.

During the meeting, they discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries and exchanging views on issues of mutual interest, as well as the latest regional and international developments, including the repercussions of ongoing crises in the Middle East and the world, such as the Syrian crisis and the Russian-Ukrainian war, as well as ways to enhance calm in the occupied territories in the wake of escalating tensions.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister praised the effective role played by EU member states, including Finland, and their support for Iraq in various fields.

Meanwhile, the Finnish Foreign Minister affirmed his country's commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in accordance with the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Iraq and the European Union, while commending Iraq's constructive role in calming regional crises.