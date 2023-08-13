Financial disruption plagues contract, salary workers in the Iraqi Media Network

Shafaq News / Employees working on contract and salary basis within the Iraqi Media Network have been grappling with a halt in the disbursement of their financial dues for several months.

Several workers adhering to the salary system within the Iraqi Media Network spoke to Shafaq News Agency, revealing that the Ministry of Finance suspended their payments following the network's addition of 189 new names to the roster of salaried workers. This action increased the number of beneficiaries from 300 to 489 employees, a move that contradicts the provisions of the budget law, which lacks financial allocations for such employees. Consequently, the Ministry of Finance took the step to halt the disbursement.

These workers, who have requested anonymity, indicated that the added names appeared to be a concession to certain political factions as orchestrated by the network's administration. They further highlighted that salaries were being dispensed through the commercial code of the media network, which deals with advertising revenues.