Financial and technical difficulties decelerate the construction of the Makhoul dam 

Shafaq News/ The Makhoul strategic dam located between Saladin and Kirkuk is lagging behind the schedule, a local official said, pointing fingers toward financials and technicalities.

The administrator of the Azwai sub-district in Baiji district, Muhammad Zeidan, told Shafaq News agency, "the project did not achieve remarkable progress even though two months elapsed since the beginning of the project."

"Many factors are involved, including the terrain, repairing a bridge near the site, and probably financial because of the delay of financial allocations."

"We hope the construction is expedited to provide thousands of job opportunities and absorb a significant proportion of unemployed manpower."

The construction of the Makhoul dam had huge social repercussions on the residents of the area, as it requires the displacement of three administrative units that mainly rely on agriculture and livestock for a living.

The dam with a three billion cubic meters capacity extends between Azwai, al-Shirqat, al-Abbasi, and the lower al-Zab sub-districts.