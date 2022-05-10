Finance committee put the final touch on the food security bill

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary finance committee announced that it is putting the final touch on the food security bill, during a meeting chaired by Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi.

The Parliament media department said in a statement that the bill will be soon submitted for voting in Parliament.

Al-Halboosi stressed the need to approve the law, especially amid the current economic situation, and the need to focus on the water file, according to the statement.

For his part, the head of the committee, Hasan al-Kaabi, who attended the meeting, emphasized the importance of amending the bill, to ensure food security and support the citizens' interests.

During the meeting, the Minister of water resources briefed the committee about the drought crisis the country is going through, and presented a series of steps that must be taken to overcome it, including building water dams and providing the necessary financial allocations for the ministry so it can implement projects in this regard.