Finance Minister announces completion of 2023 budget bill

Shafaq News / Finance Minister Tayf Sami announced the completion of the draft of the federal budget law for 2023 and its submission to the Cabinet for discussion and voting.

According to a statement by Sami, the preparations of the bill came in exceptional circumstances witnessed by the global economy, and was crafted in a way that deals with the effects of international, regional, and local economic challenges.

The Finance Minister stated that the upcoming budget bill will focus on development, support for the social protection network, and low-income families, as well as providing a secure cover for sustainable strategic and development projects.

Sami pointed out that "throughout the past months of the new government's tenure, we have worked on extracting a budget that is responsive to the needs of the Iraqi economy and consistent with the plans of the government program.