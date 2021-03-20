Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-20T11:45:04+0000
Finance Committee convenes ahead of an unscheduled session for voting on the budget

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Finance Committee convened today to discuss the Federal Budget bill's provisions, and the Parliament has not scheduled a voting session so far.

A meeting that includes the heads of the parliamentary blocs and the Parliamentary Finance Committee began moments ago to organize the final formula of the 2021 Federal Budget.

A Parliamentary source revealed to Shafaq News Agency earlier today, Saturday, "the Parliament has not decided when to schedule the session today due to the lack of consensus over the budget bill."

"routinely, the session is held between 02:00 pm and 05:00 pm, according to the Parliament's rule of procedures," the source continued.

The source added that the Parliamentary Finance Committee would hold a decisive meeting to discuss the articles of the budget bill. Henceforth, the Parliament will convene."

The persistent differences between the lawmakers in the Iraq Parliament prompted the Presidium to postpone the voting session on the budget bill of 2021 till today, Saturday.

