Fifth rocket attack on Ain al-Asad military base in western Iraq

Shafaq News/ Katyusha rockets has targeted the Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. and other international forces in western Iraq, a security source said on Tuesday.

This marks the fifth such attack on the U.S. base in recent days.

According to the source, the strike involved two rockets that landed in the vicinity of the camp. Ain al-Asad's defense systems successfully intercepted and downed two drones that were flying in close proximity to the base.