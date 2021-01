Shafaq News / Muthanna Amin, MP of Kurdistan Islamic Union, announced on Monday forming a new alliance in the Iraqi Parliament named "Al-Amal al-Kurdistaniyah" (Hope).

Amin said in a press conference accompanied by members of the new alliance that the new alliance consists of 15 Kurdish MPs from the Change Bloc, Kurdistan Islamic Union, Kurdistan Islamic Group, The Future, the Independent Bloc, and MPs Sarwa Wannas and Yusra Rajab.