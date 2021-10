Shafaq News/ A reliable source in IHEC's office in Dhi Qar revealed to Shafaq News Agency the voters' turnout rate in the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "figures indicate that the voters' turnout in Dhi Qar ranged between 40 and 41 percent."

The competition is fierce between the Sadrist bloc and Imtidad movement in the governorate, according to the source.

Earlier today, IHEC announced closing all polling stations across Iraq.