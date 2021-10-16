Field tactics disagreements impede the deployment of the joint brigades in the disputed territories, officer says

Shafaq News/ A senior Peshmerga officer revealed that all the preparations for deploying the joint Defense-Peshmerga brigades in the disputed territories are set, but differences over deployment plans and the 2009 security talks are halting further materialization. Deputy Commander of the Hemrin-Qara Tappa axis, Major-General Muhammad Rustom, said that the Ministries of Defense and Peshmerga have conceded the structure of the two brigades, "with 4,400 officers and soldiers from both sides in charge of pursuing the remnants of the terrorist organization." "However, disagreement over the deployment map of the two brigades and the failure to resolve the security talks regarding the 2009 deployment map hinders the progress of the process." "Several meetings were held between representatives of the defense and the Peshmerga prior to the elections, which resulted in settling many pivotal points; except for determining the deployment plans between Khanaqin and Makhmour near the borders with Erbil."

