Female Vendors Defy Stereotypes in Iraqi Markets, Demonstrating Resilience and Entrepreneurship

Shafaq News/ Despite the predominantly patriarchal and tribal character of Iraqi society, women working in markets has become an accepted and common sight, challenging conventional norms.

Vegetable markets, particularly in popular districts of Baghdad and other provinces, are renowned for the multitude of female vendors operating therein.

Shafaq News Agency recently conducted a photographic tour of several markets in al-Sadr City, a suburb located east of the Iraqi capital, documenting some of the most tenacious and iconic female vendors in the area.

Among them is Umm Sultan, an emblematic figure in the market known as "al-Hay," named after the Kurdish neighborhood, "Hay al-Akrad", inhabited by Fayli Kurds.

In the famous Mredi Market, Umm Ahmed and Umm Mohammed stand as the market's iconic duo. This bustling market extends beyond selling fruits and vegetables, operating as the largest and most comprehensive commercial center in the sprawling al-Sadr City.

Undeterred by the sweltering summer heat or the frigid temperatures and rain during winter, these three resilient, elderly women have persevered for decades to make ends meet and provide for their families.

Their entrepreneurial spirit serves as a testament to the changing dynamics in Iraqi society, as they carve out a space for themselves in a traditionally male-dominated sphere of commerce.