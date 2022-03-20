Federal investigation committee arrives in Erbil

Shafaq News/ An investigation committee from the Iraqi federal government on Sunday will arrive in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, to continue probes into the recent Iranian missile attack on the city.

Shafaq News Agency said that the National Security Advisor, Qasem al-Araji, will be heading a delegation of senior security and military officers and commanders, including the Iraqi army's Chief-of-Staff, Abdul-Amir Yarallah, and the head of the National Security Agency, Naim al-Shatri.