Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Federal investigation committee arrives in Erbil

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-20T06:47:25+0000
Federal investigation committee arrives in Erbil

Shafaq News/ An investigation committee from the Iraqi federal government on Sunday will arrive in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, to continue probes into the recent Iranian missile attack on the city.

Shafaq News Agency said that the National Security Advisor, Qasem al-Araji, will be heading a delegation of senior security and military officers and commanders, including the Iraqi army's Chief-of-Staff, Abdul-Amir Yarallah, and the head of the National Security Agency, Naim al-Shatri.

related

U.S. Ambassador to Iraq visited Erbil today

Date: 2021-02-25 17:52:42
U.S. Ambassador to Iraq visited Erbil today

Iran's IRGC claims responsibility for Erbil's missile attack

Date: 2022-03-13 11:25:11
Iran's IRGC claims responsibility for Erbil's missile attack

Roads closed between Erbil and Kirkuk

Date: 2019-10-06 12:37:53
Roads closed between Erbil and Kirkuk

Baghdad proposes to establish a joint oil company with Erbil

Date: 2020-10-13 10:16:30
Baghdad proposes to establish a joint oil company with Erbil

President Barzani: only political will can solve the Baghdad-Erbil problems

Date: 2021-06-20 20:58:21
President Barzani: only political will can solve the Baghdad-Erbil problems

Turkey sends 25 Military advisers to "support the Iraqi army"

Date: 2021-01-26 13:22:25
Turkey sends 25 Military advisers to "support the Iraqi army"

Erbil to hold government talks with Baghdad via four committees

Date: 2021-12-20 14:57:14
Erbil to hold government talks with Baghdad via four committees

Erbil's governor hopes the Supreme Committee will not make a decision that burdens the citizens

Date: 2021-03-03 11:55:12
Erbil's governor hopes the Supreme Committee will not make a decision that burdens the citizens