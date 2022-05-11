Report

Federal court adjourns adjudication on a lawsuit against transferring funds to Kurdistan's public servants

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-11T13:58:35+0000
Federal court adjourns adjudication on a lawsuit against transferring funds to Kurdistan's public servants

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the disposal of a lawsuit on funding the salaries of Kurdistan's public servants to June, a source revealed on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the pronouncement of the ruling will be made after a trial on June 12, after hearing the testimonies of the head of the federal financial oversight department and Kurdistan's Prime Minister.

The notorious former deputy director of the Najaf Airport, Jawad Abdul-Kadhem Alwan, filed a lawsuit against Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Finance Minister Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi to challenge the constitutionality of transferring funds from the state's treasury to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in order to fund the salaries of the region's public servants.

