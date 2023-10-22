Federal committee to investigate clashes between federal, Peshmerga forces in Makhmour

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, has ordered a probe into armed confrontations between units from the Iraqi Army and Peshmerga forces near Makhmour earlier today, Sunday.

The clashes, according to a spokesperson to the Commander-in-Chief, has resulted in three deaths and seven injuries.

Spokesperson Major General Yahya Rasoul said that the Commander-in-Chief is closely monitoring the situation.

The clash occurred on Sunday near a security checkpoint recently evacuated by the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK) following a security agreement between Tehran and Baghdad.

Major General Rasoul emphasized the "need for restraint and wise decision-making at all levels, whether within the federal government or the Peshmerga forces, in order to prioritize the greater good."

