Federal cabinet expected to approve funding for KRI's public sector salaries

Shafaq News / Former Kurdistan Parliament member Ali Hamah Saleh mentioned on Friday that the Federal Cabinet is expected to approve a resolution to fund the salaries of public sector employees in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) for the last six months of this year.

Hamah Saleh stated that "the resolution will be presented to the Iraqi Cabinet for voting in a session scheduled for next Sunday."

He added that "if the resolution is passed, the federal government will finance salaries for the last six months of this year with a total amount of 4.8 trillion dinars, meaning they will send 800 billion dinars per month to KRI."

"While the Region's local revenues amount to 320 billion dinars per month, in addition to the monthly salary disbursements, there will be a surplus of 210 billion dinars for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)," according to Saleh, who also noted that if the federal government receives a total of 400,000 barrels of the Region's oil in November for the white oil and gasoline sector, Iraq will support KRI by supplying it with these two materials.