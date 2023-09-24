Federal Supreme Court rules to terminate KRI’s provincial councils

Shafaq News / The Federal Supreme Court (the highest judicial authority in Iraq) issued a ruling on Sunday, terminating the work of the provincial councils in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) at the end of their electoral terms.

The court declared that it had decided to rule against the constitutionality of Article 2 of Law No. 2 of 2019, the First Amendment to Law No. 3 of 2009, the Law of the Governorates of KRI, due to its violation of the provisions of Articles 2/1/a and g and 6 of the Iraqi Constitution for the year 2005, according to the judgment issued under No. 124/federal/2023 on 24/9/2023.

Earlier, Sarwa Abdulwahid, the head of the Jil Jadid (new generation) Movement bloc, had announced that she had won a lawsuit she filed with the Federal Court against the extension of the terms of the provincial councils in the Region.

In a post on X platform, she stated that she had won the first case against the extension of the parliament's term, and this was the second case she had won.