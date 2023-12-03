Federal Supreme Court preserves state institutions' powers amid lawsuit

Shafaq News / The Federal Supreme Court issued a provincial order on Sunday for the continuation of the financial and administrative powers of state institutions managed provisionally until the case is settled.

According to the court ruling, a provincial order was issued to suspend the execution of the phrase "the concerned departments shall stop all financial allocations and administrative powers if they continue after the mentioned date" in Article 71 of the Federal General Budget Law No. 13 of 2023, while the government remains committed to implementing what is stated in the mentioned article regarding terminating the provisional management until the case filed before this court (No. 223/Federal/2023) regarding the constitutionality of the aforementioned article is resolved. This is to ensure the continuity of public facilities' operations and prevent disruption.