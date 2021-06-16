Federal Services Council to launch an online application for higher grads in preparation for their appointment

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-16T16:48:07+0000

Shafaq News/ The Federal Services Council will soon launch an online application to collect data about higher education graduates in preparation for appointing them to vacant positions in state institutions; the Chair of the Council, Mahmoud al-Tamimi, revealed on Wednesday. In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Tamimi said, "in the upcoming period, the council will release an online application to appoint higher degree holders. They will be assorted and appointed after securing job grades by the Ministries and State departments." On May 29, 2021, the aforementioned Council and Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research issued several official letters to the universities to obtain the data of higher education graduates in preparation for introducing them to the state payroll. According to those documents, the Council will appoint the graduates covered with law 59 of 2021, which includes medical doctors and other healthcare professionals, in addition to higher degree holders.

related