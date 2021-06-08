Report

Federal Intelligence Service seizes explosive materials and devices in Maysan

Date: 2021-06-08T17:41:31+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Security Media Cell announced, on Tuesday, that explosive materials and devices in were seized in Maysan.

The Cell said in a statement "the detachments of the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Service in the Ministry of Interior seized four explosive devices, 25 kilograms of C4 and 20 liters of chemicals used in manufacturing explosive materials in Al-Majar district, Maysan Governorate.

In the other hand, the Baghdad police said in a statement, that it had arrested a man suspected of affiliating in terrorism acts.

