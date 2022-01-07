Federal Intelligence Agency arrests ISIS finance official in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-07T14:27:29+0000

Shafaq News/ The Federal Intelligence Agency on Friday arrested the financial and logistic official of the terrorist organization of ISIS in Kirkuk. A statement issued by the agency earlier today said that the operation was carried out in cooperation with the fifth division of the Iraqi Federal Police. "The operation is a part of the Agency's series of preemptive operations to punish the terrorists and dry up the resources their resources, financially and logistically." The arrestee, according to the statement, disclosed sites used by the terrorist group members as hideouts. "A task force was immediately formed, and the hideouts were bombed. One of the sites contained a tent equipped with logistics. Legal proceedings were initiated, and the hideout was destroyed."

