Federal Government to send 200 billion dinars to Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The Federal Government of Iraq issued a decree to transfer 200 billion dinars to the Kurdistan Region, a part of its share of the current year's Federal Budget.

The Iraqi Official News Agency, INA, quoted the Representative of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Baghdad, Fares Issa, "the Federal Government has formally written to the Federal Ministry of Finance to disburse the funds for the benefit of the Region."

"KRG's Representation has also received a copy of the decree," he added.

On July 11, a source in KRG told Shafaq News Agency that the Federal Government had deposited 200 billion dinars in the KRG's account as an advance to pay the salaries of the public servants.