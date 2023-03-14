Federal Court dismisses lawsuit by Iraq's Communist Party

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Supreme Federal Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Communist Party alleging a violation of the constitution over the failure to present final accounts with the general budget project, the Secretary of the Communist Party, Raed Fahmi, announced on Tuesday.

In a statement he issued earlier today, Fahmi said that the lawsuit was dismissed on formal grounds as it was filed by the Secretary of the Central Committee of the Iraqi Communist Party in his legal capacity, which disqualifies him as "interested party" in the matter according to articles 18 and 19 of the Parties Law.

The Communist Party's chief argued that the protection of public funds concerns all citizens, including members of the party and its supporters.

Fahmi cited Article 27 of the Constitution, which states that "public funds are inviolable, and their protection is a duty for every citizen."

The Secretary of the Communist Party also noted that the Federal Court found no legal basis for the violation of Article 62 of the Constitution, which has been continuously breached for five parliamentary sessions.

Fahmi expressed surprise at the lawmakers for not supporting the Communist Party's efforts to stop the constitution's violation by the successive governments that failed to present final accounts with the budget project, stressing their importance to the parliament's supervisory role over government spending.