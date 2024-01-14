Federal Court dismisses another lawsuit against KRG

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Supreme Court, the country's highest judicial authority, on Sunday rejected a challenge to a provision in the Kurdistan Regional Government's law on municipalities.

The court found that the provision, which allows municipal councils to continue to function after the end of their legal term, is not unconstitutional.

The appeal was filed by four individuals, who argued that the provision violated the Iraqi constitution, which states that "the term of office of any elected body shall be four years." The plaintiffs also argued that the provision was unfair to voters, who had elected the municipal councils for a four-year term.

The Federal Court rejected the challenge, finding that the provision is within the authority of the Kurdistan Regional Government to enact. The court also found that the provision is necessary to ensure the continuity of municipal services in the Kurdistan Region.