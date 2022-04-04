Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Federal Court dismisses a case against the Iraqi dinar devaluation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-04T10:46:14+0000
Federal Court dismisses a case against the Iraqi dinar devaluation

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a complaint filed against the devaluation of the Iraqi dinar, a judicial source revealed.

Earlier, the court opted to postpone the lawsuit 32/Federal to April 4.

Iraq's highest judicial body summoned the Iraqi Minister of Finance, Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi, and Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Mustafa Ghaleb Makhif, to a session dedicated to discuss the devaluation of the Iraqi national currency.

In December 2020, Iraq devalued its currency as the plummeting oil prices squeezed the revenues that supply more than 90% of the oil-dependent country's treasury.

The financial crisis Iraq suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic caused a decline in oil prices that caused decreasing oil revenues, altogether have caused a large deficit in the federal budget.

The OPEC member's economy has only a small manufacturing base, and almost all goods are dollar-priced imports, so a cheaper dinar instantly made normal Iraqis feel poorer without providing any benefit to the wider economy via cheaper exports.

related

IBA warns of compromising the constitutional independence of the Federal Supreme Court

Date: 2021-03-13 08:46:23
IBA warns of compromising the constitutional independence of the Federal Supreme Court

FSC excludes Zebari from the Presidential election race

Date: 2022-02-13 10:47:54
FSC excludes Zebari from the Presidential election race

Khashan: parliament can reopen candidature for presidency

Date: 2022-03-01 13:07:40
Khashan: parliament can reopen candidature for presidency

A source explains the absence of Kurds from the Federal Courts formation

Date: 2021-03-24 12:59:53
A source explains the absence of Kurds from the Federal Courts formation

FSC extends Salih's mandate as President 

Date: 2022-02-13 13:46:51
FSC extends Salih's mandate as President 

KDP: Supreme Court's ruling founded a solution, not a problem

Date: 2022-03-01 15:34:32
KDP: Supreme Court's ruling founded a solution, not a problem

Iraq's Federal Supreme Court tables the hearings of dissolving the provincial councils' appeals

Date: 2021-04-19 12:54:37
Iraq's Federal Supreme Court tables the hearings of dissolving the provincial councils' appeals

FSC: KRG's oil and gas law is unconstitutional

Date: 2022-02-15 10:48:17
FSC: KRG's oil and gas law is unconstitutional