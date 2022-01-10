Federal Court denies statements attributed to it on the "unconstitutionality" of the parliament's first session

Shafaq News/ The Federal Supreme Court debunked the Coordination Framework claims about its legal opinion regarding the constitutionality of Sunday's parliamentary session.

The media center of the Court said in a statement earlier today, Monday, that neither the head of the Court nor any of its members have commented on the validity of the January 9 parliamentary session.

The Court urged "all the parties to pursue accuracy and avoid attributing an opinion or statement to the Supreme Federal Court because it might subject them to legal liability."

Media close to the Coordination Framework, quoted officials in the Shiite forces consortium saying that the head of the Federal Supreme Court said that the Parliament's first session was" unconstitutional".