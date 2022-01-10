سیاسة

rss

كوردســتانيات

أمـن

مجتـمع

اقتصـاد

عربي ودولي

القسم الفيلي

ريـاضة

منوعـات

فيديو

تقارير وتحليلات

مقـالات

كل الاخبار

Federal Court denies statements attributed to it on the "unconstitutionality" of the parliament's first session

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-10T09:54:50+0000
Federal Court denies statements attributed to it on the "unconstitutionality" of the parliament's first session

Shafaq News/ The Federal Supreme Court debunked the Coordination Framework claims about its legal opinion regarding the constitutionality of Sunday's parliamentary session.

The media center of the Court said in a statement earlier today, Monday, that neither the head of the Court nor any of its members have commented on the validity of the January 9 parliamentary session.

The Court urged "all the parties to pursue accuracy and avoid attributing an opinion or statement to the Supreme Federal Court because it might subject them to legal liability."

Media close to the Coordination Framework, quoted officials in the Shiite forces consortium saying that the head of the Federal Supreme Court said that the Parliament's first session was" unconstitutional".

related

Al-Khazali commits to the Federal Court decision regarding the Elections

Date: 2021-12-27 20:44:03
Al-Khazali commits to the Federal Court decision regarding the Elections

Differences over the Federal Court bill will delay its approval, MP says

Date: 2021-03-14 09:15:26
Differences over the Federal Court bill will delay its approval, MP says

Parliamentary Discussions over the Federal Supreme Court bill fails apart, and Al-Halbousi intervenes

Date: 2021-03-15 12:35:09
Parliamentary Discussions over the Federal Supreme Court bill fails apart, and Al-Halbousi intervenes

The Federal Court to consider the provincial councils' work resumption this month

Date: 2021-04-08 13:10:57
The Federal Court to consider the provincial councils' work resumption this month

Al-Fatah: the Federal Court's final decision may take longer than expected

Date: 2021-12-12 17:08:43
Al-Fatah: the Federal Court's final decision may take longer than expected

Federal Court might annul and recount some EVMs, Coordination Framework says

Date: 2021-12-26 11:21:00
Federal Court might annul and recount some EVMs, Coordination Framework says

Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Movement: The Federal Court's action seems contradictory

Date: 2021-12-27 17:00:35
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Movement: The Federal Court's action seems contradictory