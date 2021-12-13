Report

Federal Court defers action in the appeal against the election results

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-13T10:19:56+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Supreme Federal Court on Monday deferred, again, action on the appeal against the parliamentary election results.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the country's top judicial authority opted to adjourn the pleading in the lawsuit filed by the head of al-Fatah alliance against the legislative polls results to January 22.

It is noteworthy that the Federal Court scheduled a hearing to look into the evidence and documents presented al-Ameri in a conquest to annul the election results.

Al-Fatah's lawyer assigned to the case, Muhammad al-Saedi, told Shafaq News Agency, "the appeal with the court includes the contract between the election's commission and the examining firm as evidence."

"The Court is deliberating all the evidence and documents in order to be acquainted with all the dimensions and sides of the case," he said, "We expect it will postpone the session scheduled for today."

Al-Ameri said earlier that al-Fatah will accept the ruling of the Court "even if it is unjust to the alliance."

