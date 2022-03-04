Federal Council has become a legislative imperative, politicians say

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-04T16:02:25+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraqi politicians and political activists said that establishing a "federal council" would break the imposition of the status quo monopoly over legislation in the country by handling lagging bills and weighing the collective interest of Iraq's diverse communities. "The majority of Iraq's political, security, and economic issues emerge from the monopoly certain political parties exert over legislation," political activist Mohammad al-Salami said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "clearly, those parties does not represent all the shades of the Iraqi community." "Political temperament, as well as ethnic and sectarian interest had impeded dozens of bills since 2006," he added, "the impact of these deeds have spawned endless animosities." The head of "Nour" foundation, Ahmed Jassam, said that the council would serve as a "safety valve" that filters monopolized legislations and protects the rights of the minorities. Jassam warned of running the council by "political consensus" rather than "professionalism". "The members of the councils shall be selected apart from any ethnic, sectarian, and partisan affiliation," he said. The head of "Nour" foundation lambasted the former parliament's failure to "discharge any decree that serves the interests of the country," calling for "laying a legislative map upon which the citizens and intellects engage in constructive talks ahead of enacting crucial and strategic laws." Former lawmaker Mohammad Jamal Shakour criticized "delaying and impeding the council's establishment over the past five parliamentary terms." "The council is a legitimate demand. Laws cannot be passed at the expense of any community," he said, "the council shall be immune to influence and bias."

related