Fears of terrorist attacks with the approach of the elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-03T16:37:45+0000
Fears of terrorist attacks with the approach of the elections

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament's Security and Defense Committee warned on Sunday of the escalation of terrorist acts with the approach of the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for October 10.

Earlier on Sunday, a car bomb exploded in a garage near the Al-Anbar Police Command in the city of Ramadi.

The Anbar Operations Commander, Lieutenant-General Nasser Al-Ghannam, said that the elements in the Anbar police repelled a booby-trapped vehicle without causing any causalities.

In turn, a member of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, Karim Aliwi, confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that the terrorist attacks threaten to escalate violence with the approaching of the early elections, especially in liberated cities.

Aliwi called on the competent security authorities to "intensify their efforts to uncover terrorist plots, which aim to destabilize security to affect the electoral process.”

“ stability of the security situation is the important and essential factor for the success of the electoral process." He concluded.

