Fayli candidate calls on Kurdish parties to support his candidacy

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-13T20:41:57+0000

Shafaq News / Presidential candidate Kamal Aziz Qaytouli called today on the Kurdish parties to support him as an independent figure to unify its ranks. Qaytouli is a Fayli Kurdish Professor at the Duhok university, faculty of medicine. He was born in Baghdad, and got his Chemistry degree in 1976, then his Ph.D. in Biomedical Chemistry from Glasgow University in the UK, in 1982. Professor Qaytouli contacted the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, to propose nominating him for the post of President of the Republic. However, the two parties said they have already nominated candidates for the position. He added that he submitted his candidacy to enter the Presidential election race, noting that he cannot predict his win odds because it is the decision of the two Kurdish parties. Qaytouli called on the KDP and the PUK to support him as an independent candidate, so that he can execute reform, combat terrorism, restrict fugitive weapons, enhance the economic situation, and reach social Justice.

related

Kirkuk's Kurdish parties reiterate the call for joint administration of the security file in the governorate

Date: 2021-12-14 12:39:19

Three Kurdish parties will be contesting for the legislative elections in Diyala

Date: 2021-05-02 13:44:17

Kurdish parties express fear over their participation in the elections

Date: 2021-05-28 12:40:33

Kurds call on Baghdad to reopen the Kurdish parties' headquarters in the disputed areas

Date: 2021-05-30 19:39:00

The Kurdish parties await the "largest Shiite bloc" formation

Date: 2021-10-24 20:12:42