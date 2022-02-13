Fayli candidate calls on Kurdish parties to support his candidacy
Shafaq News / Presidential candidate Kamal Aziz Qaytouli called today on the Kurdish parties to support him as an independent figure to unify its ranks.
Qaytouli is a Fayli Kurdish Professor at the Duhok university, faculty of medicine.
He was born in Baghdad, and got his Chemistry degree in 1976, then his Ph.D. in Biomedical Chemistry from Glasgow University in the UK, in 1982.
Professor Qaytouli contacted the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, to propose nominating him for the post of President of the Republic.
However, the two parties said they have already nominated candidates for the position.
He added that he submitted his candidacy to enter the Presidential election race, noting that he cannot predict his win odds because it is the decision of the two Kurdish parties.
Qaytouli called on the KDP and the PUK to support him as an independent candidate, so that he can execute reform, combat terrorism, restrict fugitive weapons, enhance the economic situation, and reach social Justice.