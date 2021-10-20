Report

Father and son arrested for terrorism

Date: 2021-10-20T12:36:22+0000
Shafaq News/ A force of the National Security Agency reportedly apprehended a person and his son for charges related to terrorism in Dhi Qar, south of Iraq.

The arrestees, according to the source, were captured in a security operation in Qalat Sukkar, north of the governorate, earlier today, Wednesday.

The arrestees, originally from Ishaqi in Saladin, are wanted in accordance with the provisions of Article 4/Terrorism.

In a similar context, the Security Media Cell (SMC) said that the Military intelligence directorate apprehended two terrorists in two separate security operations in al-Anbar and Kirkuk.

The first terrorist was arrested in haweja district, Kirkuk. He served in the terrorist organization ISIS, fled during the liberation war, and returned to Iraq recently.

The second arrestee was caught at al-Tahhadi security checkpoint while attempting to enter Fallujah.

Both of them are wanted by the Judiciary pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism.

